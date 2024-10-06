Rockets From Gaza Cross Into Israel Day Before Hamas Attack Anniversary

The Israeli military said that rockets fired from northern Gaza crossed into southern Israel on Sunday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack.

"Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas," the military said in a statement, with Israeli forces on alert for attacks ahead of the grim anniversary of Palestinian militants' unprecedented attack.

