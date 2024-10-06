Advertisement

Rockets From Gaza Cross Into Israel Day Before Hamas Attack Anniversary

"Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas," the Israel military said in a statement.

Rockets From Gaza Cross Into Israel Day Before Hamas Attack Anniversary
Israeli forces are on alert for attacks ahead of Hamas' Oct 7 attack anniversary (Representational)

The Israeli military said that rockets fired from northern Gaza crossed into southern Israel on Sunday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack.

"Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas," the military said in a statement, with Israeli forces on alert for attacks ahead of the grim anniversary of Palestinian militants' unprecedented attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

