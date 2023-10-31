Rockets Fired At Iraq Air Base Housing US Forces: Report

Rockets were fired from a desert area around 25km north of the base, said sources. (Representational)



Four Katyusha rockets on Monday fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, security sources said.

It was not clear yet if the attack caused any casualties or damage and two army officials said the rockets might landed away from the base.

Rockets were fired from a desert area around 25km (15 miles) north of the base and Iraqi security forces launched a search for the attackers, two security sources said.

There has been an increase in attacks on US forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on October 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

