Robert Kennedy Jr To Quit US Presidential Race, Will Support Trump: Report

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to drop out of the race for the White House, US media reported on Wednesday, with the independent candidate due to make a major address later in the week.

The New York Times and CNN reported that Kennedy, whose support was at 8.7 percent in a nationwide poll by The Hill this week, would back Republican nominee Donald Trump upon dropping out.

Analysts say that in the tight race between the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris and Trump for the presidency, the votes of Kennedy's supporters could determine the outcome in some battleground states.

Kennedy, the scion of America's most famous political clan, is an environmental lawyer and long-time vaccine skeptic whose campaign struggled to gain traction with mainstream voters.

On Wednesday, his campaign said he would make an address to the nation on Friday from the swing state of Arizona, where Trump is also due to hold a campaign event that day.

"Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward," read a brief statement from RFK Jr.'s campaign.

The New York Times on Wednesday cited three anonymous sources as saying Kennedy would end his campaign and potentially endorse Trump.

CNN cited two anonymous sources who reported Kennedy was expected to suspend his campaign on Friday.

AFP has reached out to Kennedy's campaign for comment on the reports.

In a podcast interview this week, Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan hinted that he could withdraw in favor of Trump.

The Republican nominee told CNN on Tuesday that he would "certainly" be open to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if he was elected.

"He's a brilliant guy. He's a very smart guy," Trump told CNN. "I've known him for a very long time.

"I didn't know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I'd be open to it."

Known for sometimes bizarre pronouncements and for spreading often dangerous health-related conspiracy theories, Kennedy has faced a number of setbacks in his electoral campaign.

This month, a judge in New York claimed that Kennedy had falsely claimed residency in the state and barred him from ballots there.

