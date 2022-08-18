Rishi Sunak Visits Temple On Janmashtami Along Wife Akshata

Rishi Sunak, who was born in Southampton, is currently trailing Liz Truss in opinion polls.

British Prime Ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak today visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, along with his wife Akshata Murthy.

Rishi Sunak wrote on Instagram: "Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday."

Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees dress up idols and visit temples to mark the occasion, a day of special reverence for Hindus.

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Indian Software baron NR Narayana Murthy.

The couple, who met while he was studying for an MBA at Stanford University, got married in a two-day ceremony in Bangalore in 2006. Rishi Sunak, who was born in Southampton to Indian-origin parents, is currently trailing Liz Truss in opinion polls by a significant margin.

Rishi Sunak said he is stoic about Liz Truss's runaway lead in the race to Downing Street and says the plan is to "love bomb" the Tory membership like he did when he was selected to run for Richmond in North Yorkshire as the Tory member of Parliament in 2015.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will hold the next of a dozen hustings during the summer-long contest in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday evening.

The two candidates will continue on the campaign trail to try and win over undecided voters, with the results set to be declared on September 5.