"Was Appointed To Fix Mistakes": Rishi Sunak's First Address As PM

"Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis...Putin war in Ukraine has destabilised markets the world over... [Former Prime Minister] Liz Truss was not wrong to work for economic goals of this country. I admire her. But some mistakes were made. Not ill intentioned, in fact the opposite, nonetheless mistakes," Mr Sunak told reporters after meeting King Charles.

"I was appointed to fix mistakes...I will unite our country not with words but action. I will work day in and day out to deliver. Trust is earned, and I will earn...It is a mandate that belongs to and unite all of us. At the heart of the mandate is our manifesto," Mr Sunak said.

The Indian-origin leader is the youngest to hold the UK's top post in 200 years and the first Hindu Prime Minister of Britain. Mr Sunak is Britain's third Prime Minister this year, after Liz Truss left office just 49 days into her term. The new premier inherited a daunting array of problems.

Departing Downing Street, Ms Truss wished Sunak "every success" and said she remained "more convinced than ever" that Britain needed to be "bold" in confronting the challenges it faced.

Britain's Conservative-supporting media hailed Mr Sunak's appointment. "The force is with you, Rishi," ran The Sun's headline, in a reference to Mr Sunak's love of "Star Wars" films. The Daily Mail called it "a new dawn for Britain". But the left-leaning Guardian highlighted Mr Sunak's warning to Conservative MPs that the party must "unite or die".

Ms Truss left office as the shortest-serving premier in history, after a calamitous tax-slashing budget sparked economic and political turmoil.

Mr Sunak, after the stunning turnaround in political fortunes, has vowed to work hard as Britain confronts decades-high inflation, surging borrowing costs and imminent recession.

But he also faces the uphill task of uniting a party riven with divisions and infighting. Gavin Williamson, who served as a minister in the Tory governments of both Theresa May and Mr Johnson, said the party was in the "last chance saloon" on unity.

Mr Sunak will start appointing his top team before facing his first session of "Prime Minister's Questions" in parliament on Wednesday.