Rihanna Reportedly Serves Notice After Her Song Is Used At Trump Rally

At a campaign rally in Florida's Pensacola, ahead of midterm elections in the United States, President Donald Trump showed off his Air Force One aircraft as thousands of supporters stood in awe.

The incident, referred to as a "there it is moment" by The Washington Post, drew attention not just for the use of the presidential aircraft, but for the soundtrack that played in the background when it happened.

A photograph of the rally showed people looking out at the runway where the Air Force One plane zoomed past them. Moments later, there were two soundtracks that played in the backdrop, according to Washington Post. One was the "Air Force One" track, the other one was singer Rihanna's "Don't stop the Music".

As the crowds cheered, a Washington Post reported posted a tweet that got Rihanna's attention.

It's been said a million times, but here's a million and one - Trump's rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna's "Don't Stop the Music" is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone's loving it. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 4, 2018

Little over an hour after the tweet, the pop star responded saying, "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!"

After the singer's response, the Washington Post reporter tweeted that Rihanna had served notice about Trump playing her music.

The singer who seen as vocal supporter of the democratic party, endorsed Democratic party member and Mayor Andrew Gillum for Florida governor.

Recently, in a similar incident, Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses lashed out at Donald Trump for using his soundtrack at the president's rally. In a series of tweets the singer said, "Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues' blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters' consent..."

(With inputs from The Washington Post)