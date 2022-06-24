US Supreme Court Abortion Ruling 'A Big Step Backwards': Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said: "I think it's a big step backwards." (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called a US Supreme Court ruling ending the federal right to abortion "a big step backwards".

Johnson, in Kigali for a Commonwealth heads of government meeting, said the court's rulings have "massive impacts on people's thinking around the world".

"I think it's a big step backwards. I've always believed in a woman's right to choose and I stick to that view, and that's why the UK has the laws that it does."

