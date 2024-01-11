Reverse Manhattanhenge 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Reverse Manhattanhenge draws less attention due to typically chilly temperatures.

New Yorkers who set their alarms before the sunrise this Thursday will be rewarded with a rare spectacle, the "reverse" Manhattanhenge. This lesser-known phenomenon, unlike its summer counterpart, bathes the city's east-west streets in a fleeting corridor of sunlight.

While the traditional Manhattanhenge occurs during late spring and summer, where the setting sun aligns with the city grid, its reverse counterpart occurs in the east. This alternative phenomenon, albeit shorter in duration, provides an equally awe-inspiring spectacle. This celestial display lasts only a few minutes, rendering it a delightful spectacle for those who rise early, according to the Farmers' Almanac, making it a true treat for early risers.

What is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge is a term popularized by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. It's inspired by England's ancient Stonehenge, built to align with the sun during solstices. In Manhattan, this happens when the setting sun lines up with the city's east-west and north-south street grids. It occurs twice a year, with a full or half-sunset perfectly aligning with the streets.

What is a reverse Manhattanhenge?

The lesser-known 'reverse' Manhattanhenge rises in the east and has a much shorter duration, as noted by the Farmers' Almanac. It is not as eagerly anticipated in New York as the traditional Manhattanhenge because the 'reverse' event takes place in winter. This means there's a higher chance of cold temperatures, and those interested would need to wake up early to witness it, considering its comparatively shorter duration.

When is the reverse Manhattanhenge, and where can one view it?

One can see reverse Manhattanhenge best on Thursday morning at 7:11 am, when the sun rises and aligns perfectly with the city's streets.

Two great places to watch are:

41st Street and 5th Avenue: This busy intersection in Midtown Manhattan offers a classic view of the sun rising between the towering buildings.

Weehawken waterfront: Head across the Hudson River to New Jersey and find a spot along the Weehawken waterfront near 41st Street. This gives you a wider view of the sun rising over the city skyline.