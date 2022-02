UN Chief Antonio Guterres says Russian soldiers should 'return to their barracks'.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on soldiers in Russia's war on Ukraine to "return to their barracks" Friday.

"We must never give up. We must give peace another chance," he told reporters after Moscow vetoed a UN resolution condemning its "aggression" in Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)