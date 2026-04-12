Restaurant Owner In US Opens Shop On Day Off To Fulfill Dying Man's Last Wish

In a touching act of kindness, a restaurant owner stepped forward to help a grieving family fulfill the final wish of their loved one. What began as a simple request turned into a meaningful gesture that brought comfort and gratitude on a special day, reported People.com.

Before his death, Frank Ozimek, who had spent six weeks at Niagara Hospice in Lockport, New York, being cared for by its staff, made a heartfelt request. He asked his younger brother, Ken Ozimek, to ensure that the nurses who looked after him were treated to a meal on Easter Sunday.

Ken tried to arrange food, but faced difficulties as most local restaurants were closed for the holiday.

After several attempts, he contacted Tommy Milani, owner of "Sub Delicious" on Locust Street in Lockport. Even though it was his day off, Milani immediately agreed to help.

Milani said he immediately assured Ken he would provide whatever he needed. He praised the hospice nurses, calling them excellent workers and nothing short of saints.

Milani put aside all his Easter plans. He opened his restaurant, prepared food, and sent pizzas to the entire nursing staff at Niagara Hospice.

Ken later said Milani showed extraordinary kindness. He extended his vacation, set aside everything else, opened his restaurant, and prepared food for everyone at the hospice.

Ken said his family is deeply grateful to Milani for helping fulfill Frank's last wish. He said seeing such generosity and compassion was very important to him. He also hoped this story would inspire people and spread joy and kindness to one another.

Remembering his brother, Ken said that while Frank looked like a tough biker with a long beard, he had a big heart.

He said Frank was the kind of person who would even take off his shirt and give it to someone in need.