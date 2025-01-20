"Rest Of The World Will Envy Us": Top Quotes From Trump's Speech As President

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States
Washington:
- The Golden Age of America has begun as of right now.
- We will become the great nation we were again.
- The rest of the world will envy us.
- I assure every American that I will always put America first.
- There will be sweeping changes, starting with the vicious weaponisation of the Justice department.
- From this moment on, America's decline globally is over.
- Reclaiming our Republic has not been easy. In the last eight years, I have been targeted more than any other US President in the 250-year history of our country.
- Not so long ago, during the election campaign, I was targeted in an attempted assassination attempt, when a bullet pierced through my ear. But God saved me because my purpose is to "make America great again".
- We will not forget our country, our Constitution and our God.
- January 20, 2025 will forever be remembered by all Americans as Liberation Day.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world