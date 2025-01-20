Advertisement

"Rest Of The World Will Envy Us": Top Quotes From Trump's Speech As President

Donald Trump took oath of office as the 47th president of the United States inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, with promises to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, secure retribution against his political enemies and transform the role of America on the world stage.

Washington:
  1. The Golden Age of America has begun as of right now.
  2. We will become the great nation we were again.
  3. The rest of the world will envy us.
  4. I assure every American that I will always put America first.
  5. There will be sweeping changes, starting with the vicious weaponisation of the Justice department.
  6. From this moment on, America's decline globally is over.
  7. Reclaiming our Republic has not been easy. In the last eight years, I have been targeted more than any other US President in the 250-year history of our country.
  8. Not so long ago, during the election campaign, I was targeted in an attempted assassination attempt, when a bullet pierced through my ear. But God saved me because my purpose is to "make America great again".
  9. We will not forget our country, our Constitution and our God.
  10. January 20, 2025 will forever be remembered by all Americans as Liberation Day.
