Research Uncovers Wide Range Of Health Risks From Air Pollution

Air pollution is one of the largest environmental health risks in the world.

Air pollution poses a widespread threat to global populations, particularly in urban areas, with both short- and long-term exposure linked to various diseases, according to a study by the European Environment Agency.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) underscores connections between air pollution and conditions such as stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and even Alzheimer's disease. Notably, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is identified as a significant health concern, affecting 97% of urban dwellers above WHO guidelines in 2021, the study mentioned.

Children and adolescents face heightened vulnerability due to ongoing development, making them more susceptible to health impacts. Despite this, they have limited ability to influence air quality policies or protect themselves.



In 2020, an estimated 238,000 premature deaths in the EU were attributed to PM2.5, showing a 45% decrease from 2005.

Energy consumption, particularly in residential, commercial, and institutional sectors, was the primary source of particulate matter in 2020. Notably, emissions of PM10 and PM2.5 fell by 30% and 32%, respectively, between 2005 and 2020.

In response to the alarming situation, the WHO and the European Union (EU) have introduced new air quality guidelines and standards. The EU's commitment to the zero pollution action plan aims to reduce premature deaths by over 55% by 2030 compared to 2005 and minimise the impact on biodiversity. Stricter air quality standards are also seen as crucial to achieving the objectives outlined in Europe's Beating Cancer Plan.

Encouragingly, the past trend from 2005 to 2020 indicates a 33% reduction in premature deaths attributed to PM2.5 exposure in the EU-27. If this positive trajectory continues, the zero pollution target could be achieved by 2032, marking a significant milestone in combating the adverse effects of air pollution.