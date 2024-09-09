Influencer Andrew Tate Allegedly Told Woman, 'I Love Raping You'

Andrew Tate sent her disturbing messages about enjoying the violence he inflicted.

Two British women have accused controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate of “rape” and “strangulation”, the BBC reported. Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are facing charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Romania. If convicted, the brothers could face jail for over 10 years. Both of them deny the charges.

Andrew Tate, currently under house arrest in Romania, is already under investigation for multiple charges, including sex with a minor and human trafficking of underage individuals. New allegations, including testimonies from British women who claim they were attacked by the Tate brothers in the UK before the Romania case began, have also emerged.

“Anna,” not her real name, says she dated Andrew Tate in 2013. She recalls him threatening her before raping and strangling her. “He just looked at me and said, ‘I'm debating whether I should rape you or not,'” she told the BBC.

Tate later sent her disturbing messages about enjoying the violence he inflicted. “The more you didn't like it, the more I enjoyed it,” he said in a voice note to the victim. He also wrote in a text message, “I love raping you.”

Another woman, “Sienna,” says she met Tate in 2014 and was strangled to unconsciousness during sex. “I was absolutely terrified,” she told BBC. “I just remember gasping for air... It was rape.” He kept raping her even after she regained consciousness, she said.

She woke up with a bloodshot eye the next day, a common symptom of strangulation in domestic abuse cases. A friend of Sienna's corroborated her account, stating she told him about the incident at the time and he saw her eye injury.

The two women's allegations follow a series of other similar claims. Many women say Tate used manipulation and control to trap them in abusive situations.

The Tate brothers have faced growing legal challenges, including trafficking and exploitation charges in Romania, where prosecutors say women were transported from the UK for sexual exploitation.

Despite numerous accusations, Andrew Tate denies ever hurting anyone, claiming in a 2023 BBC interview that he never engaged in non-consensual acts.