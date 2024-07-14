'Relieved He Is Not Seriously Injured': Kamala Harris On Trump Rally Shooting

US Vice President Kamala Harris today reacted to the shooting at former president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania and said that "violence such as this has no place in our nation."

The incident took place about seven minutes into Trump's rally in Butler, in western Pennsylvania, today. Thousands of his supporters were attending the rally when the shooting, which was captured live on news channels, happened.

"Doug [her husband Douglas Emhoff] and I are relieved that he [Donald Trump] is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," Kamala Harris said.

"We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action," she added.

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," her statement read.

The incident occurred days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Mr Trump will formally become the party's nominee.

Donald Trump, in his first statement after being shot at the rally, said, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

As per a statement issued by Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung, the 78-year-old is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."