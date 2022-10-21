Relief For Pakistan, Russia Sidelined By Anti-Terror Watchdog: 5 Big Updates

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) today took Pakistan off the "grey list" as the country has made "significant progress in improving anti-money laundering, combating financial terrorism".

Nicaragua has also been taken off the "grey list" of FATF.

Russia has been sidelined as a FATF member due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FATF today said that additional restrictions would be imposed on the country. Russia has also been barred from current and future projects of FATF.