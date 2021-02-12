Reinstate Government, Release Aung San Suu Kyi: UN To Myanmar Military

The UN's top rights body called for "the restoration of the elected government."

The UN's top rights body on Friday voted for a resolution harshly criticising Myanmar's military coup, demanding the restoration of civilian rule and the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The resolution, adopted by consensus among the Human Rights Council's 47 members, called for "the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained," and "the restoration of the elected government."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)