'Ratioed': El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Uses Gen Z Slang To Criticise Amnesty International

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is using Gen Z slang to criticise Amnesty International in the backdrop of his latest military operation in Haiti. Bukele took to X (formerly Twitter) to 'ratio' Amnesty after the global NGO called upon him and Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime to ensure that operations being carried out by Salvadoran forces complied with international human rights law.

"The Prime Minister of Haiti, Alix Didier Fils-Aime, and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, must ensure that all operations conducted by Salvadoran forces in Haiti comply with international human rights law," Amnesty International USA wrote.

In response, Bukele quote-tweeted the message and wrote a one-word reply: "Ratioed."

In modern online lingo, a social media post is "ratioed" when a reply or quote post receives significantly more engagement than the original. For example, Amnesty International's original post garnered only 1,300 likes, whereas Bukele's response attracted over 145,000. Users typically ratio a post to signal their disagreement with its message, and in this case, Bukele was clearly unimpressed with Amnesty's suggestion.

"Bukele is now ratioing Amnesty International while his soldiers clean Haiti of gangs," said one user, while another added: "Lol Bukele ratioing Amnesty of all. Man, I love this app!"

A third commented: "Bukele has only been going after the Haitian gangs for a few weeks and the warlords are already crying to the UN and Amnesty International."

Check The Post Here:

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What Is Happening In Haiti?

Last month, Bukele sent 2,000 soldiers to Haiti to rescue four Salvadoreans who have been missing since they were ambushed on October 18. What started as a rescue operation has turned into a military intervention, centred around a crackdown on powerful criminal gangs.

On Wednesday (Nov 11), PM Fils-Aime praised "the commitment of the Salvadorean forces in the fight against gangs" after a joint strike on a house allegedly used by the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. Bukele had previously announced that a joint task force had destroyed the house of Lanm San Jou and the 400 Mawozo gang's headquarters.