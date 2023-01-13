Rapper Kanye West Marries Yeezy Employee, 2 Months After Divorce: Report

The rapper was rumoured to be dating after he was with a "mystery blonde woman".

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly married again, just two months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian. According to The Daily Mail, the musician married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer working with his fashion brand Yeezy in a private ceremony last week.

West, 45, was spotted wearing a gold ring which he claims symbolised his commitment to Censori after the ceremony, reports said.

The rapper was rumoured to be dating after multiple entertainment media websites spotted him going out with a “mystery blonde woman”.

Rumours about West dating the “mystery woman” started after he released his song “Censori Overload” last month - reportedly as a tribute to Censori.

Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after being married for seven years. The two now share joint custody of their four children: North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3).

As per entertainment website TMZ, Kardashian will receive $200,000 every month from West in child support every month.

