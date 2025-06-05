Rapper Chocolate MC Arrested After He Kidnaps Fan, Demands Cash From Him At Gunpoint

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Cuban rapper Chocolate MC, real name Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, was arrested for armed kidnapping. He allegedly kidnapped a fan at gunpoint outside a grocery store in Opa-locka, Florida. The rapper forced the victim to drive to multiple locations while demanding cash and personal information.

Cuban rapper Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with an alleged armed kidnapping in Florida. According to Local 10 News, the rapper was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a fan at gunpoint. The incident occurred outside a grocery store in Opa-locka, Florida, when the fan asked for a photo. Chocolate MC took the fan to the parking lot, pressed a firearm to his chest, and forced him to hand over his vehicle.

Authorities said the rapper "pointed the firearm at him again and ordered the victim into the driver's seat. Yosvanis demanded cash from the victim” and "forced the victim to drive him to several locations over the course of approximately two hours before eventually releasing him unharmed."

He not only kidnapped the fan at gunpoint but also attempted to rob him, forcing him to surrender his vehicle.

"Yosvanis Sierra demanded cash from the victim, the victim showed him his wallet, which was empty and had no cash. Yosvanis Sierra demanded that the victim send him money via Zell (sic) and give his phone number to the victim to do so. The victim stated he did not have Zell (sic) and was unable to do the transaction," the arrest report claimed.

The victim was then allegedly forced to drive to multiple locations over two hours before being released unharmed in the vicinity of 270 SW 11th Avenue.

Surveillance footage from the store supported the victim's account, corroborating the details of the alleged incident. A flyer was then circulated in Miami-Dade County to aid in Sierra-Hernandez's capture. Deputies eventually located him, and he was taken into custody after being found with a grey and black gun.

He faces charges including kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, and written threats to kill or injure.

Notably, Chocolate MC has faced previous legal issues. In May 2024, he was accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend, taking her from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach County. He was also accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot, offering money on social media to harm an inmate linked to the murder of singer El Taiger.