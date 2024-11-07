Rapper Cardi B Expresses Anger Over Donald Trump's US Election Win: "I Hate Y'all Bad"

After Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, several celebrities who had supported Kamala Harris slammed the Republican leader. Among them was Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, who was seen campaigning for Ms Harris last week. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself watching the election results, exclaiming, "I hate y'all bad". In an Instagram Live, she also vented her frustration with Trump supporters, saying, "I swear to God, I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me."

In the video, the 32-year-old read aloud a comment from a fan that said, "Cardi we need you at the Trump inauguration." To this, the rapper responded, "I swear to god I'm gonna f-k you up, get away from me. I'm sick of you! Burn you're f***ing hats motherf***er. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad," per the New York Post.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus, added that she's "proud" of Vice President Kamala Harris. "No matter what, I know that she's probably emotional right now. I know there's probably a lot going on in her mind and I know she's not listening to this, but she will eventually see it," she said.

"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of colour are proud of her," the rapper continued.

"When I look at her face and she was talking to me, I thought she was very genuine and not playing any f***ing games," Cardi B went on. "She had 100 days to do all of this and she woke this nation up. I feel there was a lot of things that went wrong last year and they kept her too much in the background. I'm proud of her and I hope she's proud of herself no matter what happens tonight. This is one of the most unforgettable elections and I love her. I don't say I love a lot of people, y'all know that. Because I hate everybody," she added.

Separately, the rapper also posted a long statement on Instagram. "To Vice President Kamala Harris, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and integrity!" she said.

Several other Hollywood celebrities, including Alex Baldwin, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christina Applegate, also expressed their frustration on social media over the 2024 presidential election results.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included," she wrote.

Similarly, Christina Applegate also expressed her anger at the result. "Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me," she wrote one X.

Author Stephen King also weighed in on the result, writing on X, "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy."

Notably, Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States as he won the electoral college in Wisconsin state and secured the required majority of 270 over Democrat rival Kamala Harris. At 78, he will be the oldest President during his inauguration scheduled on January 20.