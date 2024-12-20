Man, Who Went On Stabbing Spree In US, Stole Kitchen Knives Before Killing 3

The 51-year-old man, who killed three people in New York City last month, was on an alleged mission to steal kitchen knives before his random stabbing spree, according to prosecutors.

Ramon Rivera, on November 18, broke the window of a hardware store on East 18th Street and First Avenue near StuyTown and stole a backpack full of kitchen knives as well as construction gloves, prosecutors said in court on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

After three hours on West 19th Street, Rivera allegedly attacked his first victim - Angel Lata Landi, 35 - who was chosen randomly by him.

"(Rivera) stabbed and killed three different individuals," Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Megan Joy said in court while calling the attack "completely unprovoked."

Megan Joy noted that the three victims were "minding their own business."

Ramon Rivera has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in Manhattan Supreme Court, while he pleaded not guilty on his behalf. The prosecutors said that the accused travelled to East 30th Street within two hours after his first attack. He was earlier released from Rikers Island on October 17 on a time-served sentence for burglary and assault convictions.

On East 30th Street, Ramon Rivera started following Chang Wang, 67, as the victim was busy fishing on the FDR Promenade. He stabbed him multiple times there. Thereafter, Ramon Rivera allegedly stabbed Wilna Augustin, 36, as she was sitting on a park bench. The woman even screamed for help, stated the District Attorney's office.

Wilna Augustin was soon taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

The hours-long stabbing spree ended shortly after Ramon Rivera attacked Wilna Augustin and he later gave a "full confession," and admitted to killing three people.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin has remanded him on the prosecution's request while citing his extensive out-of-state contacts as well as a probation violation.

On Ramon Rivera's behalf, attorney Erin Darcy of the Legal Aid Society had filed an insanity defense. The accused is believed to have a history of mental illness and violent crimes that go back decades.

In May this year, he was detained at Bellevue Hospital's psych ward, where it was said that he had assaulted a corrections officer. Before that, he even had run-ins with the cops in November and December last year over mental health incidents.

Ramon Rivera, in total, has at least eight earlier arrests in five boroughs.