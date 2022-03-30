Ramadan 2022: Sehri And Iftar Timings

he first meal at dawn is called Sehri and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar

Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, is expected to begin from April 2 but the exact date has not been confirmed yet and will be decided based on the sighting of the Moon. According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month of the year and is marked by long hours of fasting. The first meal at dawn is called Sehri and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar on April 2in different cities all over India are as follows -

Hyderabad 04:57am, 06:29pm

Delhi 04:51am, 06:40pm

Ahmedabad 05:16am, 06:56pm

Surat 05:17am, 06:54pm

Mumbai 05:18am, 06:53pm

Pune 05:15am, 06:48pm

Bangalore 05:04am, 06:31pm

Chennai 04:54am, 06:21pm

Kolkata 04:13am, 05:52pm

Kanpur 04:41am, 06:26pm

Source: islamictimeanddate.com

These timings are subject to change due to the suns position. The Sun rises and sets at different times across the world, and the number of daylight hours also varies from county to country. So, Muslims living in Southern most countries such as New Zealand will fast for 11 hours, whereas those living in Northern European countries like Norway and Iceland will have to fast for nearly 20 hours.

In places around the Arctic Circle, the Sun never actually sets in the summer. In these cases, Muslim religious authorities have decreed that the devout can either fast along with the closest Muslim country or fast along with Mecca, Saudi Arabia.