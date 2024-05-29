'Saw Charred Bodies': Victims Recount Rafah Camp Horror After Israel Strike

The UN reported that one million civilians had fled Rafah since May.

The Rafah refugee camp in Gaza witnessed scenes of horror and devastation in the wake of an Israeli airstrike on Sunday. Tents were engulfed in flames, and the cries of burn victims filled the air after the attack, which the Gaza Health Ministry attributed to Israeli forces targeting displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in camps.

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that the death count had risen to 45 from the overnight strikes, which ignited tents and sparked widespread condemnation across the globe. The agency described the aftermath as a "massacre," with many bodies charred beyond recognition and numerous victims suffering severe injuries.

"We saw charred bodies and dismembered limbs," said Mohammad al-Mughayyir, an official from the civil defence agency, as quoted by news agency AFP. "We also saw cases of amputations, wounded children, women, and the elderly."

Footage captured by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society showed chaotic scenes as paramedics worked tirelessly to evacuate the wounded, including many children. The night was filled with the sounds of sirens and the anguished cries of survivors.

"We had just finished evening prayers," recalled one survivor. "Our children were asleep when we heard a loud sound, and suddenly there was fire all around us. The children were screaming... the sound was terrifying."

The Israeli army claimed that their aircraft had targeted a Hamas compound in Rafah, resulting in the deaths of two senior Hamas operatives, Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar. They acknowledged reports of civilian casualties due to the strike and the subsequent fire, stating that the incident was under investigation.

The airstrike provoked strong reactions from neighbouring Arab nations. Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar condemned the attack, with Qatar warning that it could hinder ongoing efforts to revive truce and hostage release talks in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has been ongoing since October 7.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the attack as "horrifying" and shared on social media that the images from the site were "yet another testament" to the dire conditions in Gaza. Multiple videos showed fires raging through the camp and people desperately pulling bodies from the rubble.

By morning, the charred remains of tents and vehicles were all that was left of the refugee camp in Rafah known as the Kuwaiti Al-Salam Camp 1. An aid group, Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, reported that besides the dozens of deaths and injuries, over 120 tents and several facilities were destroyed.

Bilal al-Sapti, a 30-year-old construction worker from Rafah, recounted the devastation he witnessed. "The fire was very strong and was all over the camp," he said. "There was darkness and no electricity." Despite the destruction, his family miraculously survived.

"Many of the dead bodies were severely burned, had amputated limbs and were torn to pieces," said Dr Marwan al-Hams, a healthcare worker.

The UN reported that one million civilians had fled Rafah since the start of Israel's assault in early May, despite numerous international warnings against the escalating violence.

The conflict, the deadliest in Gaza's history, began with a deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,189 Israeli deaths and 252 hostages taken. Israel's response has been relentless, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting over 36,096 deaths, mostly civilians.