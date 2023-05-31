Radio Broadcaster Shot Dead Outside His Home In Philippines: Cops

The remaining suspect was able to run off. (File)

A radio broadcaster was shot dead outside his home in the central Philippines on Wednesday, police said, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

Cresenciano Bunduquin, 50, was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro province, police Colonel Samuel Delorino told AFP.

One of the assailants died after Bunduquin's son hit the gunmen with his vehicle as they fled the scene.

"The remaining suspect was able to run off. The hot pursuit operation is still ongoing," said Delorino.

Bunduquin is the third journalist to be killed since President Ferdinand Marcos took office last June.

The latest killing comes less than a year after radio personality Percival Mabasa was shot dead in Manila as he drove to his studio.

