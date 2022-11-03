Trevor Noah Mocks Elon Musk's Twitter Verification Plan: 'Racists Are Gonna Be Taking Out Loans'

TV host Trevor Noah mocked Elon Musk's recent announcement on his show.

After acquiring Twitter, CEO Elon Musk introduced a flurry of changes, from sacking company's top executives to reassessing the platform's approach to verified accounts. In an announcement that is being widely criticised, Mr Musk said that verified Twitter users will now have to pay to keep their blue ticks. Among the many detractors is comedian, writer and TV host Trevor Noah who came down heavily on the billionaire's controversial announcement.

During the opening monologue of Tuesday's edition of The Daily Show, Mr Noah termed Mr Musk's plan as "ridiculous'', and referred to the Twitter boss as "the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it's Halloween or not. " The popular TV host reasoned that Musk charging people for blue check marks goes against his very mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Charging eight dollars a month to be verified on Twitter? Is Elon Musk hoping everyone else makes terrible financial decisions like him? pic.twitter.com/fwJKCEGtPR — The Daily Show in Atlanta (@TheDailyShow) November 2, 2022

"For months now, Musk has said that he wanted to own Twitter. The reason he wanted to own Twitter is because he wanted to make sure that it became a haven for free speech," Noah said. "...Because let's be honest, up until now, people have really held back on Twitter." He backed up his statement noting how within 12 hours of Mr Musk's Twitter reign, use of the "N-word" increased 500 per cent.

"So, here's my question: If you're trying to create equality on Twitter, why charge anyone to be verified? Just give everyone a blue checkmark then," Noah said, "Why are you charging people? Give it everyone for free... But it doesn't make sense to offer it as 'equality' and then put a price on it, do you get what I'm saying? Can you imagine if MLK was out there like, 'I have a dream. I have a dream... and I'll tell you all about it for $8.99 a month.' It wouldn't be the same thing," he added.

Noah continued mocking Mr Musk saying, "I think this $8 a month thing is ridiculous. If you ask me, if Elon Musk wants to make money from Twitter, what he should do, don't charge people for blue checkmarks. Charge white people to say the N-word. Twitter will be the most profitable company in history. Racists are gonna be taking out loans. 'I need some extra cash, my neighbours are being so goddamn loud'."

Mr Musk's original plan was to jack up the price of the Twitter Blue subscription plan from $4.99 to $19.99 per month, and the service would be the only way to retain verified-user status. However, after backlash, he floated the $8 per month plan on Twitter.