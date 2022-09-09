Queen Elizabeth's Funeral To Take Place On September 19

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a finely choreographed plan honed and planned to the last detail over decades. The state funeral is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey with huge crowds gathering in central London on Spetember 19.

Senior members of the royal family are likely to walk behind coffin as it is taken on a gun carriage to the abbey with a two-minute silence observed.

Afterwards, the queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for a televised committal service at St George's Chapel.

She will then be interred privately at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and father George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.

He will be known as King Charles III, the first king of that name to sit on the throne since 1685.

Charles himself called his mother's death "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".