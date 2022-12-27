Queen Elizabeth II, Lata Mangeshkar, Shane Warne: Notable Deaths In 2022

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died at age 96. (File)

From Queen Elizabeth II to the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, here are some of the most notable people who died in 2022.

January

6: SIDNEY POITIER, 94, American movie star, the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964

13: JEAN-JACQUES BEINEIX, 75, French director of iconic 1980s film "Betty Blue"

15: NINO CERRUTI, 91, Italian fashion designer

20: MARVIN LEE ADAY aka MEAT LOAF, 74, US rocker of "Bat out of Hell" fame

22: THICH NHAT HANH, 95, Vietnamese Buddhist monk who introduced the West to mindfulness

23: THIERRY MUGLER, 73, French fashion designer

February

2: MONICA VITTI, 90, Italian leading lady and muse of director Michelangelo Antonioni

6: LATA MANGESHKAR, 92: legendary Bollywood singer

10: LUC MONTAGNIER, 89, French scientist who won Nobel medicine prize for his co-discovery of the HIV virus

17: IVAN REITMAN, 75, director of "Ghostbusters"

March

4: SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer who was one of the game's best-ever players

13: WILLIAM HURT, 71, American actor who won an Oscar for "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

23: MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, 84, first female US secretary of state (1997-2001)

25: TAYLOR HAWKINS, 50, drummer of the alternative US rock group Foo Fighters

April

6: VLADIMIR ZHIRINOVSKY, 75, Russian ultra-nationalist politician

3: MICHEL BOUQUET, 96, Celebrated French stage and screen actor

May

11: SHIREEN ABU AKLEH, 51, American-Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank

19: VANGELIS (Evangelos Papathanassiou), 79, Greek composer of award-winning scores for "Chariots of Fire" and "Blade Runner"

26: RAY LIOTTA, 67, star of Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas"

26: ANDY FLETCHER, 60, founding member of British electronic band Depeche Mode

30: BORIS PAHOR, 108, Slovenian author who chronicled the horrors of Nazi concentration camps and Italian fascism

June

14: AVRAHAM YEHOSHUA, 85, revered Israeli novelist who championed Palestinian rights

17: JEAN-LOUIS TRINTIGNANT, 91, French star of New Wave films including "A Man and a Woman"

22: YVES COPPENS, 87, French palaeontologist who co-discovered the famous fossil "Lucy" in Ethiopia

27: LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO, 87, Italy's second-richest man and eyewear magnate

July

3: PETER BROOK, 97, influential British theatre director famed for his radical stagings of Shakespeare

6: JAMES CAAN, 82, Hollywood star of "The Godfather" and "Misery"

8: SHINZO ABE, 67, Japan former premier, shot dead by a gunman at a campaign rally

8: JOSE EDUARDO DOS SANTOS, 79, Angola's long-time ruler

25: DAVID TRIMBLE, 77, politician and Nobel laureate, who won for helping to broker 1998 peace deal in Northern Ireland

27: JAMES LOVELOCK, 103, famed UK scientist behind Gaia theory, who predicted climate change

30: NICHELLE NICHOLS, 89, groundbreaking black actress who starred in cult sci-fi series "Star Trek"

31: BILL RUSSELL, 88, American NBA basketball player and civil rights activist

August

5: ISSEY MIYAKE, 84, Japanese fashion designer who pioneered high-tech, comfortable fashion

8: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, 73, star of hit musical "Grease" alongside John Travolta

12: JEAN-JACQUES SEMPE, 89, French cartoonist, illustrator of "Le petit Nicolas"

12: ANNE HECHE, 53, US actress of "Donnie Brasco"

30: MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, 91, last Soviet leader, whose reforms and outreach to the West set in motion the collapse of the USSR

September

8: QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 96, Britain's longest-serving monarch who reigned for 70 years

10: WILLIAM KLEIN, 96, American fashion and street life photographer

13: JEAN-LUC GODARD, 91, by assisted suicide. Director who pioneered the French New Wave

14: IRENE PAPAS, 93, Greek star of "Zorba the Greek"

22: HILARY MANTEL, 70, British novelist, twice winner of the Booker Prize for her historical fiction best-sellers

23: FARREL "PHAROAH" SANDERS: 81, US jazz saxophonist

26: YUSUF AL-QARADAWI, 96, prominent Sunni scholar and spiritual leader of Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood movement

28: COOLIO (Artis Leon Ivey Jr.), 59, US "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper

October

4: LORETTA LYNN: 90, American country music titan

11: ANGELA LANSBURY, 96, cinema and television star

14: ROBBIE COLTRANE, 72, Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films

22: DIETRICH MATESCHITZ, 78, Austrian billionaire who founded energy drinks company Red Bull

25: PIERRE SOULAGES, 102, French abstract artist who painted almost exclusively in black

28: JERRY LEE LEWIS, 87, US 1950s rock and roll star

November

9: GAL COSTA, 77, Brazilian singer, a key figure in the 1960s Tropicalia scene

20: HEBE DE BONAFINI, 93, one of the founders of Argentina's Mothers of Plaza de Mayo anti-dictatorship protest group

30: JIANG ZEMIN, 96, Chinese leader who took power after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw a decade of breakneck growth

30: CHRISTINE MCVIE, 79, singer-songwriter and keyboard player with 1970s band Fleetwood Mac

December

11: ANGELO BADALAMENTI, who wrote the haunting theme music for David Lynch's TV series "Twin Peaks," aged 85.

18: TERRY HALL, frontman of British ska band The Specials, at the age of 63.

