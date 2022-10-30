Queen Camilla's Plane Suffered A Bird Strike On Her Return To UK From India: Report

Queen Camilla was staying with her few friends at a wellness centre, Soukya

Queen Camilla's plane suffered damage after it was reportedly hit by a bird. She was flying back from India to the UK in a British Airways plane and it is believed that the plane has a large indent on the nose, reported People Magazine.

King Charles' wife was returning from a holistic health centre near Bengaluru. She was staying with her few friends at a wellness centre, Soukya. The centre is headed by Dr Isaac Mathai and it offers wellness and medical treatment programmes. Meditation, homoeopathy, yoga, therapy and the ancient traditional system of medicine are available at the centre. The institute focuses on 'healing, prevention or rejuvenation.'

Photos with a large dent on a plane's nose were shared on Twitter:

British Airways Boeing 777-200ER aircraft (G-YMMJ) suffered a bird strike today while doing Flight BA118 from Bengaluru , India to London Heathrow Airport .



The Boeing 777-200ER aircraft was flying from Bengaluru to London's Heathrow Airport. There has been no comment from Buckingham Palace about the incident.

According to the Times of India, Queen Camilla reached Soukya on October 20 with her friends and has guards from the Royal Protection Squad by her side. The report further says that the royal enjoyed fruit juices and vegetarian continental food during her stay at the centre.

People Magazine reported that Queen Camilla has been a regular attendee over the years. Three years ago, she visited Soukya to mark her 71st birthday. The website has also posted pictures.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla finally married in 2005 after a long-running love affair that was at times adulterous.

Camilla has faced longstanding dislike from many British people, who blame her for the failure of Charles's first marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

While Camilla is not topping polls of the most popular royals, her approval rating has hugely improved.