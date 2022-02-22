Qatar Ruler Receives Letter From Putin - A Pointed Reminder

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from the Russian President.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday concerning ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, the Qatari state news agency said.

Putin's letter was delivered to al-Thani by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is currently in Doha attending a gas exporters conference.

