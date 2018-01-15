Qatar To Pursue All Legal Options To Free Sheikh "Detained" In UAE There are difficulties in establishing the circumstances surrounding the situation due to the severance of ties with the UAE, spokesperson of Qatar's Foreign Ministry Lulwah al Khater said

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali al Thani said he is a prisoner in the UAE Doha: Qatar announced it is monitoring the situation relating to a Qatari royal family member who claimed he was being held against his will in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Spokesperson of Qatar's Foreign Ministry Lulwah al Khater said Qatar is currently monitoring the situation, as a video released by Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali al Thani on Sunday said he is not free to leave Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, quoting Qatar News Agency (QNA).



There are difficulties in establishing the circumstances surrounding the situation due to the severance of ties with the UAE, Al Khater added.



Al Khater also stressed that Qatar has committed to protecting the rights of its citizens and affirms the entitlement of his family to pursue all legal means for the protection of his rights.



In the video, Sheikh Abdullah said: "I am currently in Abu Dhabi. I was a guest of Sheikh Mohammed. I am no longer a guest, I am a prisoner."



Sheikh Abdullah is one of the most prominent figures to speak out against the government in the ongoing crisis involving Qatar.



On June 5, the Arab quartet including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut all diplomatic and economic ties with gas-rich Qatar, accusing it of having links with extremist groups, followed by issuing a list of demands.



Qatar has vehemently denied the allegations and demands.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali is the second son of the late Emir Ali bin Abdallah al-Thani who ruled from 1949 to 1960.





