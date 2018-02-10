Google Doodle Celebrates Day 2 Of The Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, sparked to life in a vivid colorful ceremony of fire and ice on Friday. To mark the occasion, Google is celebrating it with a series of dynamic Snow Game Google Doodles.The Google Snow Game doodle on the second day of the Winter Olympics features a Magpie, a turtle which is a good luck symbol in Korea. "After a slow start in the games the Magpie is determined to make the best of it" Google wrote in a blog post explaining the series. It is seen sporting a ''stone-y look of concentration.'' The amateur ''profe-shell-nel'' athlete is ultimately seen spinning on and sweeping away the competition to slide into first place.The Google's Snow Games doodle is the second in a series of 17 from the internet giant's developers. There will be one marking every day of the Winter Olympics that'll go on from February 9 to 25. The Olympics opened in a spirit of intense rapprochement on Friday as the two Koreas marched together. As Google said yesterday, "new friendships are bound to crystallize before the end of the games," no matter who wins. The Olympics Winter Games will see more than 2,000 athletes representing 92 countries at 102 events across 15 sports skiing, skating, luge, ski jumping, ice hockey, snow boarding among other games.