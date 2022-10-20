Putin's 'Scorched Earth' Strategy Won't Help Russia: German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Russia's "scorched earth" attacks against Ukraine were only strengthening the Western alliance against Moscow.

"They only bolster the resolve and perseverance of Ukraine and its allies," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. "In the end, Russia's bomb and missile terror is an act of desperation -- just like the mobilisation of Russian men for the war."

