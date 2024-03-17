Putin Slated To Win Russian Presidential Elections With 87% Vote: Exit Poll

Russian leader Vladimir Putin was slated to win presidential elections with 87 percent of the vote, state-run exit polls showed Sunday, following a ballot that included no real opposition candidates.

The government-run VTsIOM pollster showed the 71-year-old Russian leader had won the election -- also being held in occupied regions of Ukraine -- after polls closed in Russia's western-most region of Kaliningrad at 1700 GMT.

