Putin Says Will Examine Trump's 'Board Of Peace' Invite

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia would study US President Donald Trump's invitation to join his "Board of Peace".

"The Russian foreign ministry has been charged with studying the documents that were sent to us and to consult on the topic with our strategic partners," Putin said during a televised government meeting. "It is only after that we'll be able to reply to the invitation."

