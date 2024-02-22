Putin Critic Navalny's Mother Shown His Body, Claims Russia Wants Secret Burial

His mother said she had been shown his body and death certificate.

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila on Thursday accused Russian investigators of planning a "secret" funeral for her son and said she would not agree to it.

"They want this to be done secretly, with no farewell. They want to bring me to the edge of a cemetery, to a fresh grave and say: here lies your son. I don't agree to this," she said in a YouTube video.

There was no immediate response from Russian investigators.

Navalny, 47, Russia's best known opposition politician, died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last week. His team and family have alleged that the Kremlin murdered him, an allegation the Kremlin has angrily rejected.

His mother said she had been shown his body and death certificate. Navalny's team said the death certificate stated that the opposition politician had died of natural causes.

