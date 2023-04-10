'Putin Called Me A War Criminal So He's Not My Best Friend': Elon Musk

Elon Musk made the comment on Twitter while responding to a user.

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said that Vladimir Putin called him a "war criminal" clarifying that the Russian President is "not exactly my best friend". The world's second-richest person tweeted this while responding to a Twitter user who questioned why Russian leaders were being allowed on the platform. The user, Anonymous Operations, posted a screenshot of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who said in his tweet that Ukraine will "disappear" as "no one needs it". The user tagged Mr Musk and asked why he allowed Russian leaders back on the platform.

"I'm told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he's not exactly my best friend. All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves," Mr Musk said in his reply.

All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023

The tweet divided users, with some arguing "it's important to allow everyone to speak freely" and others saying "truth in its pure form is only found in mathematics and empirical engineering".

The Telegraph said in its report on Friday that Twitter is no longer limiting the reach of Russian state media organisations.

It also said that Twitter's search results, timeline and recommendation tools "are showing Mr Putin's presidential account, the Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its UK Embassy - all of which had restrictions placed on them when hostilities broke out".

Throughout the conflict, Mr Musk has frequently voiced his opinions about the Russia-Ukraine war. He was praised by Mr Putin's aides for suggesting a peace proposal perceived to be favourable for the Russians, drawing backlash from the West.

But, in January, Russian television criticised Mr Musk after his company SpaceX donated of more than 20,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine's military.

It was during the same discussion that Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov called Mr Musk a "war criminal". A translated version of the video was posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.