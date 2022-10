US President Joe Biden said Russia's suspension of its participation in an agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine was "purely outrageous," while speaking to reporters Saturday.

There is "no reason for them to do that," the president said of the halt to the deal, which had been heralded as critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)