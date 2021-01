The White House said Donald Trump farewell address would be broadcast shortly. (File)

Donald Trump in a farewell address Tuesday said he was the first president in many years to have left office without starting a war.

"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," he said, according to excerpts from the address, which the White House said would be broadcast shortly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)