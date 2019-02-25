Protest Erupt Outside Pakistan Embassy In Nepal To Condemn Pulwama Attack

The members of the civil society held banners and pamphlets condemning the Pulwama attack.

The civil society in Nepal on Monday staged a silent protest in front of the Pakistan embassy in Kathmandu protesting the deadly terror attack in Pulwama in south Kashmir that took place on February 14.

The members of the civil society held banners and pamphlets condemning the attack.

"We held the silent protest because silence speaks louder than the words. It's an inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and silence is the one which wins overall," one of the participants wanting to remain unidentified told news agency ANI.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy of the security forces. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terror outfit based in Pakistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The attack was widely condemned by the international community.