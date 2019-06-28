Progress Made At Nuclear Deal Meeting But Still Not Enough: Iran

A meeting of Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action took place in Vienna today.

Diplomats meeting in Vienna made "one step forward" in efforts to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but the outcome "was still not enough", Iran's deputy foreign minister said Friday.

Speaking after talks with European, Russian and Chinese officials in Vienna, Abbas Araghchi said of what had been agreed: "It is still not meeting Iran's expectations."

