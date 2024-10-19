Probe Into Israel's Elite "Ghost" Sniper Unit Accused Of War Crimes In Gaza

A Belgian court has opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes by an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldier in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office launched a probe into a dual Belgian-Israeli national serving in the IDF, who is in his early twenties. The soldier was born and raised in a suburb of Brussels, and serves in the IDF's elite Multidimensional "Ghost" (Refaim) sniper unit, a report said.

The investigation centres around accusations that the soldier targeted unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip. The complaints suggest that uninvolved civilians were deliberately shot, violating international laws protecting non-combatants.

The Belgian-Palestinian Association (ABP) filed the complaint that triggered the investigation. Belgian law allows the prosecution of its citizens for crimes committed abroad.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation on Friday, stating that it aims to verify whether the alleged war crimes were committed by the sniper.

This case follows a report by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi, who accused the Refaim sniper unit of deliberately targeting unarmed civilians. According to Tirawi, his findings were corroborated by a senior American officer serving within the unit. The officer allegedly shared evidence and recounted instances where the unit fired on civilians, even when there was no threat to IDF forces.

The Refaim Unit, to which the accused soldier belongs, has reportedly been active in Gaza since October 2023. This elite Israeli military unit, consisting of 21 soldiers, includes members from various nationalities. In addition to the Belgian under investigation, the unit comprises three Americans, two French citizens, one German, and one Italian, among others.

The case against the Belgian sniper draws heavily on interviews conducted by Tirawi. According to the journalist, the senior American officer provided chilling testimony, likening Gaza to the biblical city of Sodom, which was destroyed due to its sins.

The officer allegedly referred to Gaza's residents as "Amalekites," a term from the Old Testament often used in historical contexts to describe enemies of the Israelites.