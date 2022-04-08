Priyanka Chopra's Appeal Amid Ukraine Crisis: 'We Can't Stand By And Watch'

Priyanka Chopra is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Actor Priyanka Chopra today urged world leaders to help the refugees who have been displaced due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Ms Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram to make her appeal.

"World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now," Priyanka Chopra said.

"We can't just stand by and watch," she says.

Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Since then, nearly 2 million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries, according to UN estimates.

"It is one of the fastest large-scale displacement of children since World War 2. None of these children will ever be the same after what we have seen," Priyanka Chopra said in the video.

The 39-year-old actor asked world leaders if they will stand up for the refugees everywhere and contribute the billions that they need.

Priyanka Chopra has attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio on Twitter and Instagram to help the children of Ukraine.

The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council and voiced grave concern at the continuing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.