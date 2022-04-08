30 Killed, 100 Injured In Ukraine Train Station Rocket Attack: 10 Points

At least 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike in east Ukraine today as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.

The destruction left by Russian troops in the town of Borodianka outside of Kyiv is "much more horrific" than the situation uncovered in the nearby town of Bucha, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he expects Russian forces to step up their attacks in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine in the coming weeks, leading to further "difficult scenes" after the reported atrocities against civilians near Kiev.

The defence ministers of Turkey, Britain and Italy will meet in Istanbul today to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and security ties between the three NATO allies.

The Foreign Minister of Turkey, which is hosting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, said the recent images from Bucha and other areas have "overshadowed" what had been an "emerging positive atmosphere".

World food prices hit their "highest levels ever" in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted wheat and coarse grain exports, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said.

Japan expelled eight Russian diplomats, saying it was in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine including the killing of civilians.

The UN General Assembly yesterday voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. It is only the second-ever suspension of a country from the council, after Libya in 2011.

The "new mayor" of Mariupol, put in place by pro-Russian forces, announced that around 5,000 civilians have died in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city.