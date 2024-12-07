Want Invitation To Private Dinner With Trump, His Wife? It Will Cost You...

Top donors to the inauguration committee of US President-elect Donald Trump will be having dinner with him and his wife, Melania Trump.

Ahead of Mr Trump's oath ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20 in Washington DC, money is being raised for his inauguration in increments as high as $2 million, The New York Times reported.

A flier titled “Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits” has listed the perks of donating $1 million or raising $2 million for the key event.

Individuals who reach that elite level will be given a half-dozen tickets to eight inaugural events scheduled to take place from January 17 to January 20.

Among the major highlights of the schedule of events for both the elite donors as well as fund-raisers is a reception, which will include all the cabinet picks and a dinner with US Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, which will take place on January 18.

Meanwhile, an “elegant and intimate dinner with President Donald J Trump and Mrs Melania Trump” has been described as the "pinnacle event", set to take place on January 19.

Before the dissemination of this flier, Melania Trump did not confirm whether she was supposed to attend the inaugural festivities, including a Sunday morning interfaith service -- which she plans to attend with Donald Trump.

For the inauguration day on January 20 (Monday), the big donors will be provided six tickets each to attend the mega event.

It must be noted that donors and corporations usually send money to the presidents' inaugural committees as a way to mark their support for the president, besides seeking support from the administration that shall remain in power for the next four years.

Although there are no limits on the donations that are being made to the Donald Trump committee, structured as a political non-profit for tax purposes, gifts that are more than $200 have to be disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

During Donald Trump's previous term, his maiden inaugural committee was able to raise $107 million in 2016 and 2017. However, it was later investigated by federal prosecutors for illegal foreign donations, resulting in a 12-year prison sentence for one of the donors.

Steven Witkoff, real estate mogul who has donated roughly $2 million to Donald Trump's political causes over the past decade and was recently named a special envoy to the Middle East, is leading the current inaugural committee along with Kelly Loeffler, ex-Republican senator from Georgia.

On his behalf, Donald Trump continues to raise funds for his political efforts. He is expected to headline an event on December 19 at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. This is being done for a pro-Trump super PAC, named MAGA Inc., while tickets for the event cost were $1 million a person.