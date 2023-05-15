Prince William Reveals The Worst Gift He Ever Bought Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales revealed the details during a podcast

In a recently resurfaced podcast interview, Prince William confessed to getting his wife, Kate Middleton, an awful gift that she has "never let him forget".

The Prince of Wales revealed the details during an appearance on former England striker Peter Crouch's podcast on BBC Radio Five Live.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that," William said during the podcast.

"That was early on in the courtship that was - I think that sealed the deal," he added.

He further said, "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

During the podcast, William also talked about his love of football, both watching and supporting the beautiful game.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, have been together since their college days at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, today took to social media to share an unseen picture of them during a bike ride with their arms around each other.

"12 years," reads the Instagram caption for the picture which was clicked by photographer Matt Porteous, an environmental photographer who has long been behind the camera in front of the royals for portrait.

The picture was taken last year at the family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.