Prince William, Prince Harry To Split Royal Household: Report

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly working together on the plan to split the Royal household

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry's royal household will be split within weeks, said a source.

In October last year, the Sunday Times had reported that the two were considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their "increasingly different responsibilities."

On Sunday, a source told E! News that Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to split their household within weeks, thus confirming a new Sunday Times report about the same.

The report had stated that the division will happen before the birth of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's first child this spring.

The source also told E! News that it is hoped that the split will help ease the tensions between the brothers and their wives.

It also added that the first major division of the royal household will be of their media team, adding that Prince William and Prince Harry are "working together" on the plans. According to the insider, the two courts would also have separate staff.

"When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall. Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths," a source told the Sunday Times.

However, Kensington Palace has not commented on any of the reports yet.

The Palace, however, did announce in November that Prince Harry and Meghan plan to move out of Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace complex. The Sunday Times also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new separate office is expected to remain at the Kensington Palace itself.

However, Prince William and wife Kate will continue to work with Prince Harry and Meghan on charitable causes headed by the quartet's Royal Foundation.

The two couples were last spotted together on Christmas, where they were all smiles.