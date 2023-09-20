Prince William, Kate Middleton Looking For CEO With 'Low Ego' To Run Kensington Palace

The candidate should be progressive and innovative in their approach

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking to hire a CEO with a "low ego" to run their 60-person household. The royals have put out a job application for the senior position, who will be in charge of running Kensington Palace. The CEO will play a pivotal role in shaping the "professional and collaborative culture" in the long term.

The newly-created role has been posted by Odgers Berndtson, the largest executive recruitment firm in the UK. The job posting said that the candidate will report directly to the senior members of the Royal household.

As per the four-page job listing, the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of The Household of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales must have a track record of building high-performing teams, inspiring and developing people, supporting diversity and inclusion, and building a positive, collaborative and professional culture. The CEO should have an interest in work related to social impact and strategic planning capabilities, among others.

The interested candidates should have leadership experience working in complex, multi-stakeholder environments and dealing with high levels of public scrutiny and media interest.

The candidates will need to be "emotionally intelligent" with "low ego" and strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others".

The candidate should be progressive and innovative in their approach and should demonstrate exemplary judgement in order to bring well-thought-through ideas, insights and challenges to TRHs. They should remain calm under pressure, and able to deal with difficult situations sensitively and with integrity.

The salary for the role has not been revealed. It is a 37.5-hours-a-week contract and it will be primarily based at Kensington Palace, with regular travel to Windsor Castle and some overnight travel within the UK and internationally, as and when required.

According to Fortune, this is a bold move from William and Kate as until now, senior royals usually have a Private secretary in this role.