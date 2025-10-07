Prince Harry's Alleged Female Stalker Found Waiting For Him In Hotel Restroom

Security personnel at a London hotel were on high alert after a woman, described as Prince Harry's "stalker," was found hiding in the restroom 20 minutes before the Duke of Sussex arrived for a charity event.

The woman was reportedly acting strangely and mumbling unusual comments about Harry. The incident happened at The Royal Lancaster Hotel ahead of the WellChild Awards on September 8, The Sun reported.

The hotel staff intervened and evicted the woman from the premises right before Harry arrived. Despite being evicted, she was seen standing near his car. Earlier, a formal security sweep had been conducted with police and sniffer dogs to check the area for threats.

The same woman appeared again near Harry two days after the hotel restroom incident when he visited Imperial College's Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

At the time, there were no official security personnel. "It was left to two staffers from his office to intervene. This time, they got lucky," the outlet reported.

This was not the first time the woman followed Harry and his wife, Meghan. She previously trailed the couple during an official visit to Nigeria in May 2024. The woman is believed to have mental health problems and is on a list of "fixated individuals".

Harry previously lost his legal challenge against changes to his security arrangements made by the British government following his decision to step down from royal duties. He has argued that the protection provided to him in the UK is insufficient.

As a result, during his recent visit to the UK, he had to rely only on his private bodyguards.

"These incidents are not uncommon for members of the royal family," It differs, however, because there was no police presence or close protection - it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene," a source told The NY Post.

"Relying on luck is not a long-term fix. He's the son of the king, brother of the heir, fifth in line to the throne and one of the most famous people in the world," the source added.