Prince Harry Wasn't In Military Uniform At Today's Procession. Here's Why

Prince Harry and Prince William at the procession carrying the Queen's coffin.

Prince Harry joined his brother William and King Charles today during a procession taking Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Westminister Hall. While King Charles and Prince William wore a ceremonial military uniform, Harry turned up in a 'mourning suit'.

Prince Harry is not entitled to wear a military uniform as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from his royal duties in 2020. Harry and Meghan are currently non-working members of the royal family. William, who dedicates himself full-time to his royal duties, is now next in line to the throne.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, won't be permitted to wear the military uniform at any of the five traditional events leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the final vigil scheduled to take place in Westminster Hall.

Harry's spokesperson in a statement said that the 37-year-old would wear a mourning suit at all the events. "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will wear a mourning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," the spokesperson said.

Prince Harry rose to the rank of Captain and undertook two tours in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the Army. He continues to work with fellow servicemen, sponsoring support for wounded women and men.

Harry and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 in which Meghan talked about her unhappiness and isolation during her time as a working royal after she married Harry in 2018.

Harry described feeling trapped by royal life and criticised his family for failing to support his wife.