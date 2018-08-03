Prince Harry Used This Car To Drive Meghan Markle Around. On Sale Now

The luxury car has panoramic sunroof, privacy glass and heated seats.

A luxury car of Prince Harry has been listed for sale for 71,900 pounds (approximately 94,000 dollars).

The 2017 Audi RS6 Avant has been listed on AutoTrader in the United Kingdom, reported People magazine.

It also comes with 14,760 dollars worth of options, like a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass and heated seats. The top speed restriction is also increased to 174 mph.

Prince Harry used the car in May 2017 to make the hour-and-a-half journey from Pippa Middleton's wedding ceremony in Englefield to London to pick up then-girlfriend and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, so she could take part in the evening reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan got married on May 19.